Sumter police need help looking for missing 79-year-old man

DALZELL, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Sumter County have asked for the public’s help finding a 79-year-old man last seen walking a dog on a rural road.
Alex Neubert was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Sunday walking a small black and white dog on Hugh Ryan Road. That’s near Dinkins Millpond about six miles northwest of Shaw Air Force Base.
Police describe Neubert as a white man with gray hair and blue eyes.
He was wearing a green shirt and black jeans when he was last seen.
Anyone who sees Neubert or knows where he is should call 911.
