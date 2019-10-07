South Carolina’s only electronic detection K-9 ‘sniffing out’ crime

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Queue was placed with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office last November.
“She can find a device all the way down to a micro SD card. Which is the size of a fingernail,” Sergeant Michael Rainey with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said.
Queue works with the Internet Crimes Against Children unit. She can detect thumb drives, hidden cameras, cell phones, computers, and any other electronic device offenders might use to conceal their criminal activities. Deputies said Queue can find them in places easily missed during a law enforcement search.
Sgt. Rainey said, “It’s just a great asset and a great tool to have that extra insurance we’re not leaving evidence behind.”
She's the only electronic-detection K-9 working with law enforcement in South Carolina. The Greenville based non-profit organization Defenders for Children donated Queue. They are working to end child abuse in the state.
CEO Toni Clark said, "That's evidence to prosecute the criminal and evidence that can help save children in trafficking and child abuse cases."
The organization is raising money for 7 more dogs.
A fundraising event is being held tomorrow at Halls Chophouse in downtown Columbia Tuesday evening. For more information click here.
These K-9s will be donated to different agencies across the state.
Clark said, "We want to place them all in places that are battling high levels of child abuse and trafficking."
In addition to finding evidence, Queue provides emotional therapy for victims of these crimes. Sgt. Rainey said, "It's almost like she can read the kids and she's there to comfort them."
Queue has been out on more than 30 searches since joining the sheriff's office that has lead to multiple arrests. Deputies said she has made a positive impact.
