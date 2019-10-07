Senate committee formed to investigate hiring of UofSC president Caslen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Senate has formed a committee to review the University of South Carolina’s presidential search.
A controversial process led to Bob Caslen taking over as president in August.
Some criticized the process as being politicized and said involvement by Gov. Henry McMaster might lead to accreditation concerns.
Emails and text messages obtained by WIS show McMaster and his staff worked closely with members of UofSC’s Board of Trustees to help Caslen become the university’s president.
Through the Freedom of Information Act, WIS obtained hundreds of messages between members of the board of trustees, McMaster, his chief of staff, Trey Walker, and others.
The committee was selected by Senate President Harvey Peeler. Sen. Greg Gregory, who supported hiring Caslen, will serve as Chair. Sen. Darrell Jackson, one of the lawmakers who requested the panel, will serve as Vice-Chair.
Other members include Sens. Katrina Shealy, Tom Young and Dick Harpootlian.
This comes as UofSC’s administration received a letter from the school’s accrediting agency announcing the launch of a formal review of the hiring process.
