Search underway in Greenville Co. for missing 11-year-old boy, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) -Deputies are searching for an 11-year-old boy who went missing Sunday night in Greenville County.
Kenny Levern Newell was last seen around 6:40 p.m. Sunday leaving his home on Roselee Drive in Piedmont, deputies say. He was on a bicycle.
Deputies were called around midnight on Monday. A search using K-9 officers was unsuccessful, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Newell was last seen wearing a red polo shirt, black pants and green Converse shoes. He is 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 70 pounds.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on Newell’s whereabouts to call 911 immediately.
