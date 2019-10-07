'It’s going to stunt the growth’: Drought impacting South Carolina farmers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The U.S. Drought Monitor is reporting 2.58 million South Carolinians are experiencing drought conditions, more than half of the state’s population.
Drought conditions so far in October in Horry County are looking better than they were in September and there are no current severe drought issues. In the Pee Dee, however, areas like Florence, Dillon, Darlington and Marion are experiencing abnormally dry conditions.
This could reportedly slow down the planting process and the growth of crops. Experts say this dry spell is taking a toll on farms, noting that many different types of crops are being impacted, claiming soybean, cotton, corn, and other vegetables have had lower crop yields and slower maturation rates.
Scott Thompson with Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation said while many farmers try to overcome the drought with irrigation, sometimes it’s just not enough.
“We had rain in the beginning, which was really nice, but if you plant the seed, it won’t even germinate so it won’t even come out of the ground," Thompson said. "And then at a later point, if it grows some and then all of a sudden it doesn’t rain for a month or so, then it’s going to stunt the growth and the productivity of the corn will go down.”
Thompson said because his farm is considered smaller scale, it’s easier for them to combat drought issues, especially with the help of agritourism.
The question is, what does this mean for a person’s wallet? Experts said it all depends on what they’re buying and where to get it. For instance, if corn is not available locally, it would have to be shipped in from other farms across the nation, which would then drive up local prices.
Thompson said a drought impacts a lot more behind the scenes than people may realize.
“If they have cows or animals, they basically have to go to a different area which has had rain and buy hay or buy grains and load it up on a truck and then you have the cost of fuel to bring it here, which that’s the reason they can’t go out and buy more farm equipment," he said. "So it’s a trickle-down effect on everything which affects the whole economy.”
Officials said water levels in streams and reservoirs have remained around where they’re supposed to be so far and all it takes is cooler temperatures and rainfall to turn things around.
