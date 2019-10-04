FIRST ALERT: Two Chances for Rain This Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -I hope that you are enjoying the cooler and cloudy conditions.
Today we have an opportunity for some showers in the area because of a disturbance that is near the coast. Those showers will shift inland and eastern counties will have a better chance of than western counties. Late Monday into Tuesday a cold front will approach the area from the west. That will bring a chance of hit or miss showers to the area for Tuesday. Cooler and drier conditions will move in by Tuesday and Wednesday.
Here is an update on the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two areas of possible development. Hurricane season continues, Even though the frequency of hurricanes start to decline from this point, October has produced some strong storms, we still have to pay attention to the tropics.
October is known for several notable hurricanes here are a few.
So far this season we have had 12 Named Storms, five of them have been hurricanes and three of them have made it to major hurricane status.
