First Alert Forecast: Tracking temps in the 70s & 80s and a little rain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more 70s and 80s for high temperatures this week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A cold front will push into the Midlands tonight. A few isolated showers are possible. Lows will be in the 60s.
· A few spotty showers are possible Tuesday. Rain chances are around 20%. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
· Highs will be in the 70s and 80s for most of the work week under partly cloudy skies.
· A weak cold front will move in by the weekend but will bring little to no rain.
· We could see some showers by the middle of next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers are possible as a cold front moves through the Midlands. Rain chances are around 20%. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.
On Tuesday, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. We could see a few spotty showers. Right now, rain chances are around 20%. We’re not expecting a washout. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lows will dip into the low 60s.
High pressure will build in behind the front for the rest of the week, giving way to warm temperatures and dry weather (although we desperately need some significant rain). So, for Wednesday and Thursday, highs will be in the lower 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will climb into the lower 80s by Friday under partly cloudy skies.
A weak cold front moves in over the weekend. At this time, we’re not expecting much rain from it. Instead, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.
A few showers are possible next Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Lows in the 60s.
Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Thursday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
