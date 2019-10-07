First Alert Forecast: Nice Fall Week Ahead...Just Continued Dry

Seasonable Temperatures For The Week Ahead
A weak cold front will move through the state by late tonight. This will knock down our temperatures a few degrees for the week with highs generally Near 80 to the lower 80s and overnight lows in the middle to upper 50s. Unfortunately, not much in the way of rain with this front as we’ll continue to remain dry.
The front will bring Northeast winds to the area Tuesday, this may set up the Wedge. If this happens expect temperatures to be in the lower 70s (upper 60s) with clouds and breezy conditions. Right now it’s looking like Wedge conditions will be over us, just weak at this time.
Weather Highlights:
- Warm today ahead of a cold front to move through Tuesday. Highs today middle 80s
- We’ll see more seasonable temperatures the rest of the week
- Continued dry with only isolated showers expected
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. Warm. 20% chance of showers late. Highs middle 80s
Tonight: Cloudy, 20% chance of isolated showers’. Lows middle 60s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, 20% chance of isolated showers. High Near 80
Wednesday and Thursday : Partly cloudy. Highs Near 80
