Coroner identifies 10-year-old girl killed in Hanahan homicide

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The coroner has identified a 10-year-old girl who was killed in a homicide in Hanahan.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said Cabriya Lucas died from a gunshot wound.
“The shooting has been classified as a homicide,” said Coroner George M. Oliver.
The Hanahan Police Department, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the coroner’s office is investigating.
Authorities with the Hanahan Police Department say they received a 911 call regarding a shooting at a home in the 5800 block of Robinson Street at around 10 p.m. Saturday.
When police officers arrived, they found the deceased child inside of the home.
