History made by South Carolina man after joining American Legion Auxiliary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - American Legion Auxiliary members met for their fall conference in downtown Columbia Saturday and also celebrated their first male member in the state of South Carolina.
Founded in 1919, officials with the organization say it is the largest women's patriotic service organization and recently this past August, a resolution was passed to allow male spouses of eligible veterans to join.
Brandon Sinner, the first male member in the state, shared his thoughts on his new exciting opportunity.
“Once they passed the resolution she said you know, ‘hey babe, you need to sign up,’ and of course I was thrilled to do that. I’m excited to be a part of this. Used to be primarily a female organization, now it’s all inclusive. I’m the first male member and I hope that more male spouses would join and you know not make me the only one, so just be a big happy community,” Sinner said.
Organizers say the ALA helps advance the mission of the American legion and has nearly 750,000 members who provide volunteer services to benefit the community and advocate for veterans.
