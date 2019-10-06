Fugitive accused in Columbia double homicide arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police have caught a man they believe is responsible for a shooting that killed two people and injured another in Columbia.
Demetrick Doctor, 46, faces two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.
Richland County deputies believe Doctor was involved in a shooting that happened Thursday night on Ballenton Road, off HardScrabble near I-77.
Christine Anne Hayes, 47, of Blythewood, and Justin Glenn, 24, of Columbia were killed in the shooting.
Police said Doctor was arrested Saturday night by the RCSD Fugitive Task Force and U.S. Marshals Service.
Deputies will release more information about the case on Monday during a press conference.
