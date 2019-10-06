FIRST ALERT: Finally, Fall Weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
Weather Headlines
- The cooler weather is here to stay
- There is a good chance of rain in the forecast Sunday – Wednesday
- It is quiet in the Tropics
Weather Summary
We are finally experiencing some cooler weather. I think most of us have been waiting for a taste of Fall. The average temperature for this time of year is 79°. The forecast high for Saturday was even cooler. Temperatures will go up slightly Sunday and Monday to the lower/middle 80s.
A cold front will push through the area late Monday into Tuesday and drop the temperature is back to upper 70s and low 80s, the Fall weather will continue through the remainder of the Ten-Day Forecast. There will be a chance for showers in the forecast to start the work week. A series of fronts will cross the area. They will keep unsettled weather in the forecast.
We have seen quite conditions in the tropics. We are not expecting the development of any tropical system in the short term. But we will continue to keep an eye on the Atlantic because hurricane season continues until the end of November.
Weather Forecast
Sunday- Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Nice. Rain Chance 20% High: 83.
Monday- More Sunshine, Rain Chance 30%, High: 85
Tuesday- A bit cooler, Dry. Highs in the Upper 70s.
