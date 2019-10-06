‘Died doing what he loved’: Family remembers fallen Lexington County Firefighter

“I heard a horn blowing in my yard and I could hear her screaming my name so I thought she was telling me to just hurry up, I walked outside and she’s just yelling ‘it’s Paul Edwin, it’s Paul Edwin’ come on we gotta get to mammas, I just almost fell out on the porch I instantly broke down crying and screaming no…no…,” Gunter said. “Unfortunately I’ve got anger but I guess to compensate the anger, I know that he died doing what he loved because he loved to help people”