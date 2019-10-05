Sumter Co. Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in hit and run accident

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker has identified the pedestrian killed in a hit and run accident this morning.
James Antonio Golden, 36, was found deceased on Camp McBoykin Road in the Rimini area.
Officials believe he died as a result of a vehicle vs pedestrian accident. The vehicle appears to have fled the scene.
Golden’s autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Next of kin has been notified.
The Sumter County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.