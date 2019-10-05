Newberry Police cancel Amber Alert, abductor still at large

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An amber alert for two children who were abducted by their non-custodial father has been canceled.
Newberry County Sheriff’s Office reported that Tommir Toland, 11, and Ommira Toland, 6, were abducted at 10 a.m. by Tommy Lee Toland.
Officials announced around 3 p.m. that the children had been found safe. Tommy Lee, however, is still at large.
Tommy Lee is a registered sex offender who threatened to kill the family and burn down the house.
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says he fled on foot and are actively searching for him.
Tommy Lee is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes who weighs 175 lbs.
Officials say he has tattoos on both arms.
Please contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office or 911 if you have information about Tommy Lee’s whereabouts.
