Newberry father, registered sex offender arrested after abducting his two children

Newberry father, registered sex offender arrested after abducting his two children
Tommir, Ommira, and Tommy Lee Toland (Source: Newberry County Sheriff's Office)
By Jazmine Greene | October 5, 2019 at 1:44 PM EDT - Updated October 5 at 4:25 PM

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry father and registered sex offender has been arrest after abducting his two children.

Newberry County Sheriff’s Office reported that Tommir Toland, 11, and Ommira Toland, 6, were abducted by Tommy Lee Toland at 10 a.m.

Tommy Lee Toland
Tommy Lee Toland (Source: Newberry County Sheriff's Office)

Around 3 p.m. officials announced that the children had been found safe.

Tommy Lee fled by foot and a search ensued. He was found in a yard on Woodpecker Rd. in St. Mathews and taken into custody.

According to officials, Tommy Lee is a registered sex offender who threatened to kill the family and burn down the house.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.