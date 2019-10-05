Newberry father, registered sex offender arrested after abducting his two children

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry father and registered sex offender has been arrest after abducting his two children.
Newberry County Sheriff’s Office reported that Tommir Toland, 11, and Ommira Toland, 6, were abducted by Tommy Lee Toland at 10 a.m.
Around 3 p.m. officials announced that the children had been found safe.
Tommy Lee fled by foot and a search ensued. He was found in a yard on Woodpecker Rd. in St. Mathews and taken into custody.
According to officials, Tommy Lee is a registered sex offender who threatened to kill the family and burn down the house.
