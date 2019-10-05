Motorcycle passenger killed after bike collides with deer on U.S. 378

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A passenger on a motorcycle has been killed after the bike collided with a deer on U.S. 378.
Around 11:35 a.m. the motorcycle was traveling westbound when a deer entered the roadway causing the collision.
The driver of the motorcycle was transported from the scene to Richland Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The passenger of the motorcycle was pronounced dead. Their identity is unknown at this time.
The driver and the passenger were both wearing helmets.
Highway Patrol investigating.
