First Alert Forecast: Our Endless Summer Is Over! Cooler Air Is Here!

Relief Is Here! Cooler Temperatures This Weekend…More Cool Air Next Week
The wait is over! The days of record heat are gone as a cold front has moved through and has put an end to our endless summer! The Cold front is now to our South, winds are brisk at times from the Northeast. This sets up the “Wedge.” Cloudy, cool, breezy with areas of light drizzle will be with us much of the day, some sun here and there…we may hold onto the clouds through Sunday afternoon. Highs today in the upper 60s in the Northern Midlands to the lower 70s Central and Southern Midlands
We’ll see the middle 80s Monday before another cold front moves through late Monday, highs will cool further…with upper 70s middle of next week.
Weather Highlights
- MUCH Cooler temperatures today
- Highs lower 70s
- Breezy, Patchy Drizzle
- Another shot of cooler air next week
Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy, much cooler. Breezy with areas of drizzle at times. Highs middle 70s Rain chance 30%
Tonight: Cloudy, patchy drizzle. Lows middle 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, some late sun. Breezy with areas of drizzle at times. Highs lower 80s
