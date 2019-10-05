First Alert Forecast: Our Endless Summer Is Over! Cooler Air Is Here!

The wait is over! The days of record heat are gone as a cold front has moved through and has put an end to our endless summer! The Cold front is now to our South, winds are brisk at times from the Northeast. This sets up the “Wedge.” Cloudy, cool, breezy with areas of light drizzle will be with us much of the day, some sun here and there…we may hold onto the clouds through Sunday afternoon. Highs today in the upper 60s in the Northern Midlands to the lower 70s Central and Southern Midlands