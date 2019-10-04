Woman charged with murder after fatally stabbing boyfriend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested 29-year-old Amber Manning.
Officials said Manning stabbed her boyfriend, who was identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office as 47-year-old Jamaine McFadden, in his right leg on Tuesday. The incident happened during an argument at a home on the 700 block of Tremont Avenue.
McFadden was taken to a hospital. According to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts, McFadden died shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday from complications of the stab wound.
Initially, Manning was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The charged was later upgraded to murder
She is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
