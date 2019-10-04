WIS anchor Judi Gatson named 2019 Military Advocate of the Year Columbia Chamber of Commerce gala

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Thursday night, WIS anchor Judi Gatson was honored at the Columbia Chamber of Commerce’s 117th annual gala.
Gatson was recognized as the 2019 Military Advocate of the Year for her work with the station’s “Year of the Veteran” series and for her support of Columbia’s military community.
"As we received the Great American Defense Community award this year, it was a lot to do with Judi and WIS quite frankly in supporting the veteran and the 2019 ‘Year of the Veteran’ has been a great series for the station,” said Columbia Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Carl Blackstone, “but for this community to highlight the special bond between Fort Jackson and the whole community is awesome."
Each year, the Columbia Chamber of Commerce holds the gala to recognize those who make a positive impact in the community.
Cayce Mayor Elise Partin was also honored at the gala as the Public Servant of the Year. Tobin and Pat Cassels were named the Ambassadors of the Year while Steve Doyle was recognized as the Diplomat of the Year.
