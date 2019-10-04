Suspect wanted, victims identified in shooting in northeast Richland Co.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police have identified a suspect in a deadly shooting Thursday night in northeast Richland County, and they need the public’s help to find him.
This comes as the victims of the shooting were named by the coroner.
The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. on Ballenton Road. That’s just off HardScrabble Road near I-77.
Three people were shot, and two of them died, deputies confirmed.
Christine Anne Hayes, 47, of Blythewood, and Justin Glenn, 24, of Columbia both died at the scene of apparent gunshot wounds to their upper bodies, the coroner said.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 46-year-old Demetrick Doctor. Deputies believe he’s driving a white Crown Victoria.
Doctor has a warrant for his arrest on charges of murder and attempted murder.
Deputies say Doctor should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should not approach him, but rather call 911 immediately.
His brother, 47-year-old Christopher Doctor, is also wanted for questioning, deputies said.
Anyone with information on the deadly shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
