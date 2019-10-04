Students at the Sandhills School experience the power of yoga for learning

Dyslexia is more common than you might think. It affects one in 10 people and many go undiagnosed. Friday was recognized as World Dyslexia Day, part of the greater Dyslexia Awareness Month in October. Dyslexia is a learning disorder that can affect someone's ability to read. It disrupts the part of the brain that processes language. According to the Centers for Disease Control, almost 50% of children diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder also have a learning disorder like dyslexia.