Service-dog-in-training, Winston, trains ahead of Halloween to not react to costumes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -At WIS-TV it is ‘the year of the veteran’, and for more than a year now, we have been checking in with our service-dog-in-training Winston.
He continues to work hard to one day help a child or adult with a physical disability or social need.
The newest member of the WIS team, Sunrise anchor, Kamie Roesler, visited Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services, or PAALS, to check in with Winston.
This month he is focusing on preparing for Halloween by not reacting when someone in a goofy or scary costume comes his way.
To learn more about PAALS in the northeast part of Columbia, check out: https://paals.org/
