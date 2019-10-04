Richland Co. deputies seek woman wanted for removing tracking device, several other charges from

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 40-year-old Cynthia Archie.
Officials said Archie removed her GPS tracking monitor, which was found on the 900 block of Fiske Street.
Officials also confirmed Archie is wanted for several other charges from the Columbia Police Department, the Irmo Police Department, and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Archie also has two court bench warrants -- one for bond revocation and one from the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services.
If you have seen Archie, please contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
