Overturned semi shuts down I-26 East in Orangeburg County

BOWMAN, S.C. (WIS) - A tractor-trailer crash has shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 26 in southern Orangeburg County.
The wreck is on I-26 East near the I-95 interchange, which is right at the county line with Dorchester County. South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed the crash around 10:45 a.m. Friday.
Google Maps shows traffic backed up almost to Exit 165.
Those driving east can get off I-26 at Exit 165 and take Hwy 210 over to US 178, which runs roughly parallel to the interstate. From there, drivers can hop on I-95 or take US 15 back to I-26.
Even using an alternate route, drivers should expect delays.
Highway patrol did not mention if anyone was hurt in the crash.
This story will be updated when the crash is cleared.
