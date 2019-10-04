Driver being sought in fiery crash that killed tractor-trailer operator on I-485

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver involved in a fiery crash that killed the driver of a tractor-trailer on I-485 in northeast Charlotte Friday morning is being sought.
The incident happened before 10 a.m. on I-485 outer at Exit 21, closing the interstate between I-77 at W WT Harris Boulevard and sending a plume of smoke into the air.
Troopers say a tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-77 and merging when a passenger vehicle on the outer loop attempted to merge onto the ramp, hitting the tractor-trailer on the left side. The collision caused the tractor-trailer to travel off the right shoulder, hit a concrete apron and strike a bridge pillar. The truck engulfed in flames, killing the driver, troopers say.
The other driver involved got out of their vehicle and took off, troopers say. Police K9 and a helicopter are being used to locate the driver.
Troopers say the driver faces felony death by motor vehicle charges. Troopers are processing the vehicle for registration information.
“We do not have a race, we do not a sex anything of that nature. They’re asking if anyone saw anything call *47 or the highway patrol office in Charlotte if you’ve got any bit of information that could assist us in the investigation," troopers said.
The Department of Transportation will conduct a structural analysis on the bridge.
“One of the most frightening things I’ve ever seen,” Emily Kozel tweeted.
A fuel and oil spill accompanied the collision.
