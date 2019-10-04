‘Ocean Boulevard’ short film premieres in Columbia, illustrates opioid epidemic in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Ocean Boulevard short film will premiere in Columbia with a live question and answer segment at the AMC theathers at Dutch Squrare Mall October 19 from 7 p.m to 8:30 pm.
The event is hosted by Ocean Boulevard Film and Midlands Recovery Center.
The film is based on the true stories of three heroin addicts Atlanta filmmaker Zoë Miller met while shooting a documentary at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Ocean Boulevard takes place in Myrtle Beach on Ocean Boulevard and tells the story of a man named Jonathan who has relapsed and begins using heroin again. The film follows Jonathan as he wanders through the town searching for his next fix.
Through the main character, Ocean Boulevard demonstrates the struggles of many opioid addicts who suffer from their need to use opioids and the lengths they may go to in order to satisfy their craving.
The film demonstrates the stark contrasts found within the beach town: the colorful and vibrant tourist attractions and the drug riddled netherworld.
All three men that the short film is based on are now in recovery from their heroin addictions. They all are now working to help others in recovery, using their own experiences of struggle and triumph as lessons.
These men have traveled across South Carolina to share their recovery stories, worked in prisons and opened nonprofits to help educate and provide resources for those who struggle with addiction.
According to an opioid mortality 2017 report South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SC DHEC) and South Carolina Department of Alchohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (SC DAODAS), from 2014 to 2017 the state saw an increase in opioid-involved overdose deaths.
Charleston, Horry, Greenville and Richland counties had the highest number of drug overdose deaths by opioids in 2017.
According to justpainkillers.com (an initiative by SC DAODAS) in 2018, 1,103 fatal drug overdoses occurred in the state of South Carolina, 816 pf those deaths involving opioids.
Of those 816 deaths, 85 occurred in Horry County, 100 occurred in Charleston County, 131 in Greenville County and 51 in Richland County.
To view South Carolina opioid data from 2017-2018 by county visit http://justplainkillers.com/data/.
