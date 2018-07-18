New film to shed light on opioid epidemic in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An Atlanta filmmaker is hoping to shed light on the opioid epidemic in Horry County with her forthcoming film, Ocean Boulevard.
The film is based on the true stories of three heroin addicts 19-year-old filmmaker Zoë Miller met while shooting a documentary at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Those three men's stories provided the foundation for one main character who struggles with his addiction as he hits rock bottom.
"I hope that this film shows that people that are struggling with heroin addiction are people, and they have stories too, and I think that this film will help educate people and show them what's actually going on," Miller said.
She said the film is a combination of two passions - film making and dealing with people with addictions.
"I grew up with my mom who is a social worker, and when I discovered my passion for film making, I also realized that I was really inspired to hear stories of those who are struggling with mental illness and addiction," Miller said.
The film is finishing up pre-production, and Miller expects to shoot it in August, with the goal of touring it around the southeast starting in October or November.
Miller also plans on bringing the three men she based the story on along for the tour so they can answer questions from viewers after screenings.
The most recent statistics from the Department of Health and Environmental Control show Horry County led the state in overdose deaths in 2016 with 101, which is 36 more than Charleston County, which had the second-most deaths.
Miller is taking donations to help with production of the film. You can donate here.
