My Take: Memories of fallen officers killed in Florence shooting will live on

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday was a grim day for the law enforcement community.
It has been one year since a deadly officer-involved shooting in Florence. On October 3, 2018, officers went to a home to serve a search warrant. That’s when investigators say the suspect’s father opened fire on them in an ambush attack. Florence police officer Sgt. Terrence Carraway died at the scene. Florence County Sheriff’s office investigator Farrah Turner died from her injuries a few weeks later.
Five other officers were also injured.
The shooting was heartbreaking not only for family members of the victims and fellow lawmen but also for the entire community. Thankfully, the memories of Carraway and Turner are very much alive. On Thursday, there were multiple observances including balloon releases and a dedication ceremony on the day designated as “Heroes Day.”
The observances also served as a harsh reminder of the dangers lawmen face every day when they walk out the door to serve and protect us. In a moment’s notice, their lives can be cut short.
If you happen to see an officer or deputy during the course of your daily activities, be sure to take a moment to thank them for all they do to make our community safe. It is in this way that the memories of Farrah Turner, Terrence Carraway, and so many others will forever be preserved.
