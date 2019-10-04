Officials: Lexington County firefighter died in collision while responding to medical call

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officials confirmed a Lexington County Fire Service firefighter died in the line of duty on Friday.
Officials identified the firefighter as Paul Quattlebaum. According to the Lexington County Fire Service, Quattlebaum’s unit was sent out to a medical call around 3:30 p.m. Friday when he and his partner noticed a crash near the 5200 block of Fairview Road. Both firefighters stopped to check on those involved in the crash. During that time, officials said Quattlebaum was hit by a semi-truck.
Quattlebaum received medical attention on the scene but was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The County of Lexington held a press conference just after 7 p.m. to share information about Quattlebaum’s passing.
“Paul faithfully served the residents and visitors of Lexington County throughout his career,” Lexington County Fire Chief Mark Davis said. “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the County of Lexington are with his family.”
Quattlebaum, a native of Batesburg-Leesville, served the Lexington County Fire Service for 22 years and was most recently based out of Station 27, fire officials said. He began as a volunteer firefighter in 1997 before being brought on full-time in 2000. Quattlebaum was promoted to fire engineer in 2002 and served as a ride-up captain from October 2017 to March 2018.
Prior to serving with LCFS, Quattlebaum was a lance corporal with the United States Marine Corps. He served as a field radio operator from 1992 to 1994 before receiving a medical discharge due to injury.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating the deadly collision.
