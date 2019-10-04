Lexington Co. Coroner identifies individual killed in fiery crash on I-20 East

GILBERT, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner has identified the individual killed in a fiery crash possibly involving two tractor-trailers on I-20 East.
Officials confirmed the wreck happened around 6:45 p.m. Friday near mile marker 48. That’s just before Exit 51 for Longs Pond Road.
Fadli S. Bashatov, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained.
Bashatov, who was driving a tractor-trailer that struck the rear of another tractor-trailer in a congested area.
The collision caused Bashatov’s vehicle to leave the right side of the roadway and collide with several trees before coming to a stop. The vehicle also caught on fire.
The driver of the other tractor-trailer was not injured.
Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.
