Former Lexington Co. Council chairman Banning passes away

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Bill Banning, a former Lexington County councilmember and chairman, passed away on Friday morning, according to county officials.
Banning, who served residents of District 8 which includes the West Columbia area for 16 years, was first elected in 1995 and served two terms before being re-elected in 2007. During his time with Lexington County Council, Banning served as the council chairman in 1996, 1997, 2002, 2012, and 2013. He also served as the council’s vice chair in 2010 and 2011.
“All of us at the County of Lexington are holding Bill’s family in our hearts right now,” County Council Chairman Scott Whetstone said. “Bill did many great things to improve his district as well as help make decisions that positioned our County for future growth and progress. He will be sorely missed.”
County officials credit Banning for helping with the expansion of the Batesburg-Leesville and Saxe Gotha industrial parks along with the development of the Chapin Business & Technology Park at Brighton.
Banning served as an active member of the board of directors for the South Carolina Association of Counties. He also represented Lexington County as a committee member of the Central Midlands Council of Governments and EngenuitySC Executive Committee.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.