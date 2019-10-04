Former Lexington Co. Council chairman Banning passes away

Banning, who served residents of District 8 which includes the West Columbia area for 16 years, was first elected in 1995 and served two terms before being re-elected in 2007. During his time with Lexington County Council, Banning served as the council chairman in 1996, 1997, 2002, 2012, and 2013. He also served as the council’s vice chair in 2010 and 2011.