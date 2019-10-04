First Alert Forecast: Tracking cooler temps for your weekend and again next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fall-like weather will finally move into the Midlands this weekend and next week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A cold front will sink farther to our south tonight, giving way to increasing clouds and potential showers late tonight into Saturday (20%).
· On Saturday, we’ll see temperatures in the 70s as we roll through the day. We’ll also see mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain and drizzle. For now, rain chances are around 20%.
· Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Sunday and Monday.
· More 70s are expected next week with the passage of another cold front by Monday.
· A few isolated showers are also possible Sunday (20%). Rain is also possible late Monday into early Tuesday. Highs are back in the 70s next Tuesday and Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, a cold front will continue moving farther south of the Midlands. We’ll see increasing clouds late, along with a chance of some showers and possibly a thunderstorm overnight into Saturday. Rain chances are around 20% for now. Temperatures will fall overnight through the 70s.
We’ll likely see temperatures hovering into the 70s for much of Saturday thanks to an area of high pressure to our north. That setup will create a wedge over the Midlands, keeping us socked under the clouds and keeping a chance of some showers and drizzle around the area on Saturday. We’re not expecting a washout. For now, rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies.
On Sunday, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower is possible (20%). Temperatures will likely warm into the lower 80s by afternoon.
Highs will also be in the 80s on Monday ahead of a cold front. A few showers are possible late Monday into early Tuesday. Highs will cool into the upper 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Showers Possible Late (20%). Lows in the 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible (20%). Afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Stray Shower (20%). Highs in the lower 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Early Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.