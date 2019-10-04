First Alert Forecast: Hang On! Cooler Temps Are On The Way

The Cold front will be to our South by Saturday morning, winds will be from the Northeast, this will set up the “Wedge.” Saturday will be MUCH cooler (20+ degrees) cloudy skies, breezy conditions and areas of patchy drizzle and spotty showers. The Wedge often has a mind of it’s won. It could hang on through early Sunday or break up by Saturday afternoon. In any event, it will be much cooler and we won’t see the middle 90s again until next summer.