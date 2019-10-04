First Alert Forecast: Hang On! Cooler Temps Are On The Way

One More Day of Record Heat…Then BIG Cool Down By Tomorrow
One more day of extreme heat across the Midlands, the a cold front moves in late tonight/early Saturday morning, this will put an end, once and for all to this summer heat! Today will be the hot with Highs in the upper 90s. The front will have little moisture to work with therefore only a handful of showers can be expected with the front.
The Cold front will be to our South by Saturday morning, winds will be from the Northeast, this will set up the “Wedge.” Saturday will be MUCH cooler (20+ degrees) cloudy skies, breezy conditions and areas of patchy drizzle and spotty showers. The Wedge often has a mind of it’s won. It could hang on through early Sunday or break up by Saturday afternoon. In any event, it will be much cooler and we won’t see the middle 90s again until next summer.
Another cold front moving through Monday, should have a slightly better chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday/Tuesday. Highs will cool further…with upper 70s middle of next week.
Weather Highlights:
- Record heat Today
- Highs Middle to Upper 90s
- MUCH Cooler temperatures are by the weekend.
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny and HOT. Near record highs! Highs in the upper 90s
Tonight: A few isolated showers, otherwise becoming cloudy. Low Near 70
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, much cooler. Breezy with areas of drizzle at times. Highs middle 70s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs lower 80s
