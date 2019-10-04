Fiery crash shuts down I-20 East in Lexington Co.

GILBERT, S.C. (WIS) - A fiery crash possibly involving a tractor-trailer has closed Interstate 20 East in Lexington County.
Highway officials confirmed the wreck happened around 6:45 p.m. Friday near mile marker 48. That just before Exit 51 for Longs Pond Road.
All eastbound lanes of the interstate are closed at this time.
A WIS viewer said a tractor-trailer left the roadway and caught fire.
Officials have not shared information about any injuries.
Drivers should avoid the area. They can get off the interstate at Exit 39 for US 178.
This story will be updated.
