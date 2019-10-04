Columbia restaurant week serves up delicious menus starting October 10

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Food lovers of the Midlands, get excited!
“Restaurant Week South Carolina” is an eleven-day celebration at hundreds of participating restaurants. Columbia’s restaurant week for the fall kicks off on October 10 - 20 and features an array of cuisines.
According to their website, the goal of restaurant week is to, “position South Carolina as one of the top culinary destinations in the nation by increasing awareness of the many dining opportunities available in the state, as well as stimulating business and revenue for restaurants throughout South Carolina.” Many diners will be able to sample menus and special dishes from restaurants they may not have been able to try before or ones they haven’t thought to explore!
Participating restaurants will list their menus and prices for their special prix-fixe menus here.
