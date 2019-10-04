Columbia restaurant week serving up delicious menus through October 24

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Food lovers of the Midlands, get excited!

“Restaurant Week South Carolina” is a 10-day celebration at several participating restaurants. Columbia’s restaurant week will last through October 24 and features an array of cuisines.

According to their website, the goal of restaurant week is to, “give local, regional, and national food lovers the opportunity to enjoy amazing values during lunch and/or dinner at a number of participating in casual and high-end South Carolina restaurants.”

Many diners will be able to sample menus and special dishes from restaurants they may not have been able to try before or ones they haven’t thought to explore!

Participating restaurants will list their menus and prices for their special prix-fixe menus here.

