Sumter Co. deputies look to identify trio caught on camera breaking into store

The suspects’ faces were covered during the incident. However, officials are asking residents to provide any information they may have that could identify the suspects. You may call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2007. You can also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.