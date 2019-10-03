Sumter Co. deputies look to identify trio caught on camera breaking into store

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying three suspects who were caught on camera breaking into a store on Tuesday.
The incident happened around midnight on the 1100 block of Pocalla Road. Officials said a brick was thrown through the front glass door. The suspects took about $3,000 in stereo equipment while causing $750 in damage to the building.
Authorities said the three suspects left the store as the owner arrived after being notified that the alarm at the store was activated.
The suspects’ faces were covered during the incident. However, officials are asking residents to provide any information they may have that could identify the suspects. You may call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2007. You can also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
