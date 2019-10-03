Politics Explained: President Trump’s attacks on Joe Biden and his son

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - President Trump urged China and Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son on Thursday.
This move adds another country on the president’s list of foreign powers he believes should be investigating the former VP.
"I would think if they were honest about it they'd start a major investigation into the Bidens. It's a very simple answer,” President Trump said outside the White House. "You may very well find that there are many other countries that they scammed just like they scammed China and Ukraine and, basically, who are they really scamming? The USA and it's not good."
President Trump made a similar claim at a free-wheeling news conference Wednesday, asking why Biden and his son Hunter aren’t being investigated at all.
“What about Mr. Biden? What did you want him to look at on Biden?" Trump asked. "Look, Biden and his son are stone-cold crooked and you know it. His son walks out with millions of dollars. The kid knows nothing."
The argument is that the former vice president was using his power to try to help his son when he was in office. Hunter Biden was serving on the board of a Ukrainian gas company while Joe Biden was a part of the effort to remove a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating the company Hunter Biden worked with.
But the prosecutor Biden was working to get rid of was not just disliked by Biden. He was disliked by our allies, the international monetary fund, and many others, according to reports. Then Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was accused of failing to prosecute corruption.
Also, no evidence has been presented that Hunter Biden was under investigation by the company, according to NBC. Further, there was no evidence Hunter Biden and the former vice president ever spoke about this issue specifically. All we know is Hunter Biden told one outlet his father told him to be careful saying, “I hope you know what you’re doing,” when discussing the younger Biden’s role with the Ukranian company.
The biggest piece of evidence that the former vice president knew details about his son’s foreign work is a photo that was pushed out this week by President Trump.
The photo shows Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and a supporter of the president have called a “Ukrainian gas exec.” This photo was allegedly taken in 2014, around the time Hunter joined the board of this Ukrainian company.
That man is Devon Archer. According to a spokesperson with the Biden campaign, Archer is a longtime friend of Hunter Biden and this is a photo of a father and son golfing with the son’s friend and former roommate. This man is also one of Hunter Biden’s business partners, according to news reports.
Since these allegations have surfaced, Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden has been pushing back against the president saying, “I’m not going anywhere. You’re not going to destroy me and not going to destroy my family,” he said. “I don’t care how much you spend, Mr. President, or how dirty the attack gets. Trump knows there are no truth in the charges against me. None. Zero. Every independent news organization that has reviewed the charges at length has found it to be a flat out lie his assertions. Every single one of them."
