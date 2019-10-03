Police need help finding missing 18-year-old from Sumter

Keveante Daquan Jones was last seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday leaving his home on Kingsbury Drive. (Source: Sumter Police Department)
By Laurel Mallory | October 3, 2019 at 12:56 PM EDT - Updated October 3 at 12:56 PM

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 18-year-old from Sumter.

Keveante Daquan Jones was last seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday leaving his home on Kingsbury Drive, Sumter police said in a social media post.

Jones if 5-foot-10 and about 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said.

He was last seen wearing camo shorts and a black t-shirt with a white Levi logo.

Anyone who sees Jones or know where he might be should call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

