Police: Man with gun sparks alarm at Walmart in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man who brought his shotgun on a shopping trip caused some public alarm at a Walmart in Columbia on Thursday evening.
It happened around 6 p.m. at the Walmart on Bush River Road, police confirmed.
A man walked into the store carrying his shotgun and headed to the sports department to see if it could be fixed, the Columbia Police Department told WIS.
Other shoppers saw the man and became alarmed and called police, prompting a large response from CPD.
However, there was no cause for concern, CPD confirmed. Officials said the man was just shopping and there was no threat to people in the store.
