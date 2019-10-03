One year later: RCSD Lt. says necklace with picture of Investigator Farrah Turner, killed in shooting, serves as a reminder of dangers on the job

“I carry her with me every day and it’s such a blessing because it’s a constant reminder that when I’m going out, I’m doing this – not only for Farrah, but for so many other people that have lost their lives in law enforcement. I want to make sure that I go home safe at the end of the day. I want to make sure that my brothers and sisters go home safe, but I want to make sure the community is safe, too, and Farrah was doing that. She was making sure that her community was safe. She was doing her job and she did it really, really well.”