One year later: RCSD Lt. says necklace with picture of Investigator Farrah Turner, killed in shooting, serves as a reminder of dangers on the job

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -It was one year ago that two members of law enforcement were killed and five others injured. The attack happened in Florence, and Thursday evening that community will hold a remembrance ceremony.
Richland County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant Brittany Jackamonis will be at that ceremony to remember friend and former roommate, Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Farrah Turner. Turner and Florence Police Officer Terrence Carraway were both killed in last year’s shooting.
Lt. Jackamonis says even one year later, she still can’t believe this really happened.
Jackamonis and Turner were roommates while attending the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in 2011.
October 3, 2018, authorities went to the home of Fred Hopkins to serve a search warrant to his son, Seth, who is being accused of sexually assaulting a minor in the residence. Turner and Carraway were killed after Fred Hopkins allegedly opened fire on officers. Carraway died at the scene while Turner died from her injuries a few weeks later. Five other officers were also injured.
Jackamonis says she now has a necklace with a picture of Turner that she keeps in her car. It was given to her by community members and says it now serves as a constant reminder of the dangers on the job.
“I carry her with me every day and it’s such a blessing because it’s a constant reminder that when I’m going out, I’m doing this – not only for Farrah, but for so many other people that have lost their lives in law enforcement. I want to make sure that I go home safe at the end of the day. I want to make sure that my brothers and sisters go home safe, but I want to make sure the community is safe, too, and Farrah was doing that. She was making sure that her community was safe. She was doing her job and she did it really, really well.”
Lieutenant Jackamonis says through the pain of last year’s events, there has been some comfort in the way the community has expressed their support. Back in May, state lawmakers passed a resolution to name a bypass after Turner in Lake City where she grew up. The sign was installed on May 31, and can be seen by drivers heading west on Highway 378 near Highway 52.
An intersection for Officer Carraway in Darlington County is also in the works.
Still, Jackamonis says she’s hoping we can get to a place where the community and law enforcement rally together before people have to lose their lives.
“It’s a calling and we know what comes behind it. We hate to see that we have to come to this point when somebody loses their life, but out of all of it, I want to see that love continues to stand amongst law enforcement, community members, and that’s when we don’t have to have somebody die behind it. It’s really sad to see that we have to actually sit here a year later and say, ‘wow, this really happened.’ I don’t really think a lot of people really understand the effects of it, but I know her family still feels it.”
Lieutenant Jackamonis says, as far as justice goes, she’s leaving that in the hands of the court and hoping for the best.
Both Fred and Seth Hopkins remain behind bars facing multiple charges.
Governor Henry McMaster is expected to give remarks at Thursday’s remembrance ceremony. That starts at 6:00 PM at the Performing Arts Center at Francis Marion University in Florence.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.