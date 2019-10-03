OCSO: Orangeburg man charged with attempted murder following ‘family squabble’

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Anthony Jamison is now facing an attempted murder charge after a shooting incident that took place on Jamison Avenue, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.
“This was some kind of a family squabble that led to a weapon being pulled,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “No argument in the world is worth nearly killing someone.”
Investigators made their way to the Regional Medical Center on September 24 to interview a 34-year-old man who was shot in the leg. The man told authorities he received a phone call from Jamison accusing him of being disrespectful to another family member. About five minutes after ending the call, the victim said Jamison was outside of his home where the argument continued.
The argument became heated and the 45-year-old Jamison pulled out a handgun out of his pocket at some point during the argument and threatening to kill him before shooting him in the leg shattering a bone, according to the incident report.
Jamison was also charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Bond was set for Jamison at $45,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.