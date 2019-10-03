N.C. man accused of raping 5-year-old he was babysitting arrested in West Virginia

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A Cove City, N.C. man wanted for allegedly raping a 5-year-old child he was babysitting was arrested in West Virigina, according to authorities.
Deputies were looking for Michael Brandon Bryan, 37, whose last known address was on Highway 55 in Cove City.
Bryan was wanted on felony charges of statutory rape of a child, and statutory sex offense. Authorities accused him of raping the 5-year-old child he was babysitting.
Bryan was arrested in Summersville, West Virginia, at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to information from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.
“Our Criminal Investigation Division worked diligently with agencies at the local, state, and federal levels to help track and locate Michael Bryan,” said Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes in a Facebook post announcing the arrest.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Fugitive and Missing Person Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation – West Virginia, West Virginia State Police, Nicholas County West Virginia Sheriff’s Office and the Summersville, West Virginia Police Department, assisted with Bryan’s apprehension, the sheriff’s office said.
Authorities had been searching for Bryan since Monday.
