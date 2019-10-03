He wants to be a police officer when he grows up, so he arrested a CMPD officer for practice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A young man in Charlotte was able to get an early experience this week of what he aspires to do when he grows up.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police posted on Facebook Thursday saying they met a young man who says he wants to be a police officer when he grows up.
Officer Jones and Costner were originally sent out to a disturbance call, but when they arrived, the caller said the situation was over and officers were no longer needed.
They started to walk back to their patrol cars, when they were approached by young Darius and his brother. Darius told them he wanted to be a police officer when he grew up, and he even showed them his own pair of blue handcuffs.
Officer Jones suggested that Darius arrest Officer Costner, to get some practice in. Darius followed Officer Jones’s orders and placed Officer Costner under arrest.
“Darius was so excited and happy! His attitude and kindness really made these officers’ day. It’s a simple call that turned into an opportunity that will make a lasting memory with Darius and his brother about police officers,” the Facebook post read.
