Florence Shooting One Year Later: County names October 3 Heroes Day

FLORENCE, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday marked one year since a shooting in Florence County left two officers dead and five more injured.
Florence County officials declared October 3 as Heroes Day to remember Florence Police Sergeant Terrence Carraway and Florence County Sheriff’s investigator Farrah Turner, who were shot and killed.
Sgt. Carraway’s son, Terrence Rashad Carraway, said his dad was a true hero both to him and the community.
“He was a muscular, comedic, superhero in my eyes,” Carraway said.
Sgt. Carraway was on his way home from work on October 3, 2018, when he heard the shots fired call from the Vintage Place neighborhood.
Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office were serving a search warrant when they were met with gunfire. Carraway immediately headed to the scene and ran into danger to help, ultimately losing his life.
“The word hero is appropriate, not only for my husband, which he was but for everyone who played a part in that day,” Sgt. Carraway’s wife Allison Carraway said.
“My father was everything. He was my best friend. He was a leader. He was amazing, great man. And we just want to keep honoring him the best we can and keep his name in the light of greatness and we are going to keep doing that every day,” Terrence Rashad Carraway said.
On Thursday, Carraway’s family held a balloon release at the Fallen Officers’ Memorial Park, which is being built in Carraway’s honor in Darlington.
“This park means everything to us and to the community. It brings hope. It brings peace. It brings an enlightenment and a knowledge to know that my dad’s name will live forever,” Terrence Rashad Carraway said.
There was also a balloon release for Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigator Farrah Turner today in Lake City where she’s from.
Florence County officials at the event presented the families with the Heroes Day Proclamation. Governor Henry McMaster was also on hand as a guest speaker at the event.
Carraway’s wife said the event will bring back sad memories but they are thankful for the continuing support both here in Florence and across the nation in the wake of this tragedy.
