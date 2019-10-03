FIRST ALERT: Tracking record heat in the Midlands by the numbers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The calendar says it’s October, but over the past several days, it’s felt more like summer across the country, including right here in the Midlands of South Carolina.
In fact, several record high temperatures have been broken just this week for the Columbia area at Columbia Metropolitan Airport. Daily temperature records in the Columbia area date back to 1887.
However, October isn’t the only month that we’ve seen record high temperatures or daily highs around 90 degrees or higher in 2019. There have been other months this year to reach new temperature milestones.
So, take a look at some the numbers that we found for the year. All of the data below comes from Columbia Metropolitan Airport, which is our official weather reporting site for the Columbia area.
- First 90 degree day of 2019: May 4
- Last 90 degree day of 2019: October 2
- Total 90+ degree days: 107 (8 of those days saw highs 100+ degrees)
- 101: Hottest temperature reached in 2019. This happened twice at Columbia Metropolitan Airport this year, on May 28 and again on August 14.
- 23: Days in September where the high temperatures reached at least 90 degrees.
- 8: Daily record highs broken or tied in 2019 (as of October 3).
- 101: Columbia’s all-time record high for the month of October, set back on October 5, 1954.
- 0.62 inches: The amount of rain officially reported at Columbia Metropolitan Airport for the entire month of September. Our rainfall deficit is more than 8 inches for the year as of October 3.
You’ll notice that we included rain for the month of September. Much of the Midlands is under drought conditions. In fact, some areas are under extreme drought conditions, and with little rain ahead in your First Alert Forecast, the drought will likely get even worse.
