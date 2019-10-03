FIRST ALERT: Oops! We Did it Again...Record-Shattering Temperatures Continue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
Weather Summary
We are starting to sound like a broken record. The record-breaking temperatures continue.
Thursday and Friday we will see temperatures in the upper 90s that will challenge the all-time highest temperature we have seen in the month of October.
The October record high is 101 set on October 5th of 1954.
There is so much hot and dry weather around, we are seeing in above normal chance for wildfires across the Southeast.
Please use caution when burning outdoors. Temperatures will start to improve as a front moves through the area Friday.
The front will bring temperatures down 20° by the weekend.
