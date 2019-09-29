First Alert Forecast: Record Heat Today and Friday, Much Cooler By The Weekend.

It’s another day of heat across the Midlands. Today will be the hottest day of the week (so far) with Highs in the upper 90s. Would not surprise me to see a few 100 degree readings too! The ridge of High pressure will breakdown and move East as a cold front moves in from the North late Friday. This will put an end to all the heat. The front will have little moisture to work with therefore only a handful of showers can be expected with the front.