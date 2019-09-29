First Alert Forecast: Record Heat Today and Friday, Much Cooler By The Weekend.

A Couple More Days Of Record Heat Before The BIG Cool Down
It’s another day of heat across the Midlands. Today will be the hottest day of the week (so far) with Highs in the upper 90s. Would not surprise me to see a few 100 degree readings too! The ridge of High pressure will breakdown and move East as a cold front moves in from the North late Friday. This will put an end to all the heat. The front will have little moisture to work with therefore only a handful of showers can be expected with the front.
The forecast may get a bit tricky Saturday. The Cold front will be to our South by Saturday morning, winds will be from the Northeast…this looks to be a classic CAD (Cold Air Damming) event for us…or lovingly known as the “Wedge.” Meaning, cloudy skies, very cool breezy conditions and areas of patchy drizzle and spotty showers. This would be a HUGE change from Friday to Saturday. If this plays out, we’ll clearly know that Fall is here! Will know more on how this will be by tomorrow.
Another cold front moving through Monday, we should have a slightly better chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday/Tuesday. Highs will cool further…with upper 70s middle of next week.
Weather Highlights:
- Record heat Today and Friday
- Highs Middle to Upper 90s
- MUCH Cooler temperatures are here by the weekend.
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny and HOT. Near record highs! Highs in the upper 90s
Tonight: Fair. Lows lower 70s
Friday: Mostly sunny. Hot! Highs middle to upper 90s
