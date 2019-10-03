First Alert Forecast: Near-record highs Friday, then much cooler by your weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more near-record heat on Friday. Then, our temperatures will fall into your weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· We’re tracking near-record high temperatures Friday. In fact, we’re forecasting highs in the upper 90s.
· A cold front sweeps through the area by Friday, giving way to much cooler weather by the weekend. Highs will drop into the 70s and 80s Saturday and Sunday.
· More 70s are expected next week with the passage of another cold front by early to midweek.
· A few isolated showers are also possible Friday through Sunday (20%). Rain chances are around 30% Monday and Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
We set a new record high temperature today! Highs reached 100 degrees at Columbia Metropolitan Airport this afternoon, shattering our old record high of 95 set back in 1986. Temperatures will level off into the low 70s tonight under mostly clear skies.
Brace yourself for even more near-record high temperatures on Friday. In fact, we’re forecasting highs in the upper 90s by Friday afternoon. The current record is 97 degrees set back in 1954. We’ll watch the thermometer for you. Also, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated showers and storms are possible Friday evening as a cold front pushes in from the northwest. Rain chances are around 20% for now.
Once the front passes to our south, much cooler weather will move into our area. In fact, by Saturday, highs will drop into the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or two could develop. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s by Sunday. A stray shower is also possible. Rain chances rise to 30% early next week as our next cold front moves in.
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Warm and Muggy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 90s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Stray Shower (20%). Highs in the lower 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.